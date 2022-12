Several personnel items were handled by the Chillicothe R-II School board in their executive session this week.

For Support Staff

Hirings include:

Micki Shoe – Custodian Sub

Kelly Sherer – Bus Driver Sub

Krystal Derrickson – CES Food Service

The board also approved the termination of one Middle School Food Service employee.

For Extra Duty positions, the board hired Carly Carey as the Winter Cheer Sponsor

