Search Warrant Served At Local Business

Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street.

In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses and there was no danger to the public. The business remains closed during the investigation.

