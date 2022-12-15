Search Warrant Served At Local Business

Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street.

In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses.  They stated these offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses and there was no danger to the public.  The business remains closed during the investigation.

