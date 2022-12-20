CHS Lady Hornets Basketball Blows Out Joplin 72-32

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Basketball team took an early 13-0 lead over Joplin on Tuesday evening and never looked back on their way to a 72-32 victory.

Jessica Reeter led the way for the Lady Hornets posting 23 points with 20 of them coming in the 1st half. Kayanna Cranmer added 11 and Cali Burkhardt knocked in three triples to give her nine points.

The Hornets hit nine three pointers as a team while holding Joplin to just 10 total field goals for the game.

Chillicothe improves to 5-2 on the season, and will be back in action on Thursday, December 29th when they take on Milan at 4:30 pm in the NCMC Holiday Hoops Shootout.

