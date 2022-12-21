Thawing Pipes Results In House Fire

A report of a house fire at 1122 South Street summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Tuesday evening. The call came in about 7:30 and the fire crew arrived in two minutes to find a resident had been attempting to thaw pipes with a propane heater from the outside of the home. Flames had started burning through the siding and the home’s structure and the subflooring. A chainsaw was used to cut through the siding.

About 150 gallons of water was used to put out the fire.

The fire crew was on the scene for an hour and 10 minutes.

