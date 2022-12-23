Chillicothe City Council To Meet Tuesday

The Chillicothe City Council will meet Tuesday evening. The Council meetings are usually held on the 2nd and last Monday of each month. Due to the Christmas Holiday, Monday’s meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The meeting will start with the financials

Mayor Theresa Kelly will recognize Ed Martens for his service on the Board of Public Works.

Mayor Kelly will make an appointment to fill an opening on the Board of Public Works.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will present an ordinance for the City’s Health Insurance

Frampton will also lead a discussion on the ballot language for the Capital Improvement Sales Tax for the April ballot.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

