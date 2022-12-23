Two Area Residents Injured In Clay County Crash

Leave a comment

A Crash in Clay County left two area residents injured Thursday.  The crash occurred at about 11:20 am on Interstate 35 when an Indiana resident was southbound and had slowed for a previous crash.  A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Jeannie R Pettit of Gallatin was also southbound and ran into the other vehicle.  Pettit and her passenger, 71-year-old Darlene E Rainey of Jamesport, had minor injuries and were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.  The other driver was not injured.  Everyone was wearing safety belts.

tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *