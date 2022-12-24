A Quilt Exhibit will be hosted by Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery beginning January 10th. Director Kris Daniel says they are accepting submissions to display in the show.

If you have a quilt you would like showcased, please drop it off at the gallery before January 5th. The quilt can be your own work or a treasured heirloom. The quilts will be on display through January 31st.

Cultural Corner is open from 10:00 to 4:00 Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 to 4:00 on Saturday. We are located at 424 Locust Street.

