A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.

Buesing had been arrested by Jackson County officials on October 30th on a warrant for failure to appear. He was released following sentencing on Thursday.

