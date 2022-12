Two new Missouri State Troopers have been assigned to serve Troop H in Northwest Missouri after their recent graduation from the Law Enforcement Academy.

Captain Shawn Skoglund assigned Trooper Joshua Tanner to Zone 10, which includes Daviess and Dekalb Counties.

Captain Skogluns assigned Trooper Russell Matthews to Zone 1, which serves Atchison and Holt Counties.

Share this: Tweet