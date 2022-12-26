DARE Program At Chillicothe R-II School

The DARE program in the Chillicothe R-II School is working with children in 5th Grade. School Resource Office Brian Schmidt says they are working to keep the DARE program going in the district and to expand it.

Schmidt says Chillicothe is not immune to drug issues.

The DARE program in Chillicothe is not Funded. It relies on donations. To find out how you can help, contact Lindy Chapman at 660-214-8107.

Brian Schmidt will be our guest on Coptalk this Thursday following the noon news, and will talk more about the DARE program.

Share this: Tweet



