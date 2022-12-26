City Council Meeting This Week

The Chillicothe City Council will meet Tuesday evening. Due to the Christmas Holiday, the meeting normally scheduled for the last Monday of the month will be held Tuesday at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The meeting will start with the financials.

Mayor Theresa Kelly will recognize Ed Martens for his service on the Board of Public Works.

Mayor Kelly will make an appointment to fill an opening on the Board of Public Works.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will present an ordinance for the City’s Health Insurance.

Frampton will also lead a discussion on the ballot language for the Capital Improvement Sales Tax for the April ballot.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

Chillicothe City Council meets TUESDAY at 5:30 pm.

