Municipal Election Filing
The final day of Filing for candidates wishing to be on the ballot in the April 4th Municipal Election is Tuesday.
Several candidates have already filed. They include:
For the Chillicothe R-II School Board:
Brice Walker
Cyndy Munday
Rodney Mouton
Dr David Neal
Robby Skipper
For the City of Chillicothe:
Theresa Kelly – Mayor
Reed Dupy – 1st Ward
Wayne Cunningham – 2nd Ward
Josh Fosdick – 3rd Ward
Amy Hess – City Clerk
Alyson Jefferies – City Auditor
Stacey Soper – 3rd Ward
Thomas Ashbrook – Councilman At Large.
Pam Jarding – 4th Ward
Jon Maples – Constable
Dowell Kincaid – 1st Ward
At the Livingston County Clerk’s office:
Health Center Board Alvina Benskin
Sonja Daley
Clayton Vadnais
Harry Lockridge
Ambulance Board Ken Lauhoff
Eva Danner Horton
Chillicothe Rural Fire District 1 Bruce Brodmerkle