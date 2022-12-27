MoDOT Roadwork For Last Week of 2022

The Missouri Department of Transportation has roadwork planned this week as weather permits. In the local counties that includes:

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 110 to County Road 120, Dec. 27 – 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route Z – Slide repair northbound from County Road 110 to County Road 130, Dec. 27 – 29

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. Work on a replacement bridge will begin in the spring.

Route C – Bridge replacement at the bridge over Shoal Creek just west of Dawn and east of Route DD through April 2023.

