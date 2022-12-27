Dr. Amy Patel, Chillicothe Native, Chosen As The 2022 Chiefs Fan Of The Year

Dr. Amy Patel, 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate, has been selected as the 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year based on her impact in the Kansas City community when it comes to breast imaging care and access and Chiefs fandom.

Dr. Patel was an honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat for the Chief’s season opener this year. She talked about the surreal sequence of events at the season opener that led to her receiving the recognition of Chiefs Fan of the Year as well.

Dr. Patel is the Medical Director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital and Assistant Professor of Radiology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine.

She talked about her time in Chillicothe and how impactful it has been to give back to the Northwest Missouri area.

She is now competing for NFL Fan of the Year against each of the remaining 31 NFL teams’ nominees. The winner will be announced at the Super Bowl.

Voting is currently underway, and lasts until the week of the Super Bowl. She will continue to raise breast cancer awareness and early detection through her platform.

To vote for Dr. Patel, click here: https://www.nfl.com/honors/fan-of-the-year/2022/vote There is no limit on voting!

Share this: Tweet



