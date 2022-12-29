Council Considers Ballot Language For Capital Improvement Sales Tax

The City of Chillicothe’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax will be on the ballot for the April 4th Municipal Election. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this is to extend the existing tax. Frampton says the Capital Improvement Sales Tax has been in place for 30 years.

She says the council has some ideas of where those funds could be used in the future.

The council welcomes comments and ideas for projects for these funds. You are asked to contact the council members direct.

The ballot language for the April 4th election will be part of the City Council agenda on January 9th.

