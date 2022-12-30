Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Patty was born the daughter of Melvin and Mary Jane (Ralls) Baugher in Milan, Missouri, April 13, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Patricia has been a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and on July 25, 1988, she married Robert Wayne Skipper. He survives of the home. Patricia was a woman of faith. She helped with Calvary Kids, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Ministries and the Jewell Dowell Ministry.

Patty spent 29 years working as a nurse’s aid at Livingston Manor, and she also worked at Midwest Gloves for 15 years. Her hobbies included bowling, watching television especially “Dancing with the Stars” and “Golden Girls.” She enjoyed putting together puzzles, going on drives, and most of all, spending time with her family and her pets.

Survivors include two daughters, Mindy Jennings and husband, Ryan, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Beth Lambert and husband, Derek, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one stepdaughter, Kim Donoho of Kansas City, Missouri; two stepsons, Robbie Skipper and Brian Rice, both of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Landyn, Harper, Arei, and Eli; three step grandchildren, Cyndi, Travis and Corie; three step great grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Painter of Kansas City, Missouri, Dee Koehler and husband, Bill, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Evart Baugher and wife, Katie, of Illinois;one aunt, Margaret Molloy of Kansas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Bertha Skipper of Chillicothe, Missouri, her sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Chet Lawson of Chillicothe, Missouri, and a brother-in- law, Dave Painter of Kansas City, Missouri; nephew Tim Painter of Kansas City, Missouri; niece Jackie Skipper of Chillicothe, Missouri; and great niece, Jessa Dana of Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A family visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at the Lindley Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. As church was always such an important part of Patty’s life, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Share this: Tweet



