James Mathew Explodes For 27 Points, 15 Rebounds; Hornets Win 58-50

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team took down Bishop LeBlond 58-50 on Thursday night. The Hornets got out to a 29-14 halftime lead behind a 21-point first half performance from James Mathew.

Chillicothe went into the fourth quarter with a 47-24 lead, but the Golden Eagles were not going to go down lightly. They cut it all the way down to just an eight-point deficit, but the Hornets were able to stave off the comeback in the final minutes to hold on for the 58-50 victory.

Mathew finished the game with 27 points and 15 rebounds while absolutely dominating the paint all game long. Griff Bonderer added 14 points with an eight-point third quarter.

Jakee Korell was first class for LeBlond scoring 27 points himself, but his Golden Eagles came up just short.

Chillicothe improves to 6-3 on the season and grabs its first MEC victory of the year. The Hornets are back on the hardwood on Monday, January 9th at 7:30 pm against Trenton in game one of the Lawson Tournament.

