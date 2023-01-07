MoDOT Roadwork

Several roadwork projects continue through the winter months. The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork scheduled for the week of January 9th for the local counties includes:

Carroll County

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January.

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through February. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May.

