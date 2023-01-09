Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend

One-hundred-eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday, January 6th



02:27 a.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mitchell Rd. and US 36 Highway. The vehicle failed to stop for Officers. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and later discovered the vehicle had crashed on county road Liv 243. When Officers located the vehicle the driver had fled from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

07:33 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Clay St. in reference to a parked vehicle that was struck by another vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene. Officers gathered evidence at the scene. The vehicle that was struck sustained severe damage. The investigation is ongoing.

07:52 a.m., Officers and Detectives executed a search warrant in Brookfield, MO for a theft at a local business in Chillicothe MO. More than $9,000 of merchandise had been stolen from the local business. During the search warrant Officers and Detectives located some of the stolen merchandise and arrested a 27 year old Brookfield man for felony stealing. The man was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24 hour investigative hold.

02:09 p.m., Officers checked cameras at local business in reference to the hit and run accident on Clay St. Officers discovered a suspect vehicle.

08:08 p.m., While Officers were investigating a report of a stolen mini bike they observed a woman with a Livingston County Warrant for her arrest. Officers arrested the 19-year-old woman. She later posted bond and was given a court date.

Saturday, January 7th

11:57 a.m., after conducting many follow ups throughout Chillicothe, with the help of many businesses, and the help from the citizens of Chillicothe, Officers were able to identify the suspect involved in the hit and run accident that occurred on Friday. A 19 year old man came to the Chillicothe Police Department and confessed to the incident. He was arrested for felony leaving the scene of an accident and issued a citation with a court date.

Sunday, January 8th

08:43 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of 3rd St. and Walnut St. for a vehicle that was parked in the roadway. Officers observed the driver to be asleep behind the wheel. Officers woke the driver up and conducted field sobriety tests on the driver. The driver was determined to not be impaired and was given a warning for impeding the flow of traffic.

12:12 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Polk St. in reference to an unresponsive male. Officers began life saving steps until Chillicothe Fire Department arrived on scene. The male was transported.

Share this: Tweet



