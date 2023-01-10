23 Sets Of Turnout Gear Purchased For Chillicothe Firefighters

The turnout gear worn by Chillicothe firefighters expires after about 10 years of use. The crews have two sets of gear that are purchased about 5 years apart. The Chillicothe City Council on Monday approved replacing the older set of turnout gear at a total cost of $112,981. Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the new gear provides better protection.

Reeter says the order is for 23 sets of gear.

The delivery time for 23 sets of turn-out gear is 6-9 months, so the new gear will arrive this summer or fall.

Share this: Tweet



