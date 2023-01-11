Chillicothe Review For 2022 Includes Construction

The review for 2022 for the City of Chillicothe included looking at projects for the year. That included rehabilitation and construction. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this took place in several departments.

That has helped them focus on preparing for phase 3 on 2nd Street.

Building Construction has taken place for several departments.

Frampton says Airport Director Toby Calivere has also seen traffic increases.

She says there have also been several projects in the parks department and she will talk about those later this week.

