Forty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday. The calls included well-being checks, parking complaints, child custody issues, continued investigations, and suspicious vehicles.

7:24 p.m., Officers arrested a 53-year-old man for harassment in the 1700 block of Rosewood Ln. He was processed at the Police Department and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center and placed on a 24-hour hold.

