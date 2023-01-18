CES Expansion Update

An update on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion was presented to the School Board. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the work at the school started a couple of months later than they expected.

Wiebers says the delay has not changed the expected completion date, and they are still expecting to have the expansion open for the start of school for the 2024 school year.

Wiebers did say the CES students are enjoying watching the work taking place.

Mrs Hardie did mention the students are staying on-task despite the distractions.

