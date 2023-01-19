Lady Hornets Basketball Takes Down St. Pius X 54-37

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team knocked off St. Pius X on Tuesday night by a score of 54-37. This was the first win for the Lady Hornets over St. Pius X since the State Tournament in March of 2015.

Chillicothe jumped out to an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, and used a big second quarter to take an 29-19 lead into the halftime break. A solid second half allowed Chilli to grab their 11th win of the season over the Lady Warriors 54-37.

Kayanna Cranmer led the way for the Lady Hornets with 21 points, Jessica Reeter added 14 with four three pointers, and Jolie Bonderer added nine points and nine rebounds in the win.

Chillicothe improves to 11-3 on the year and 1-1 in the Midland Empire Conference. They are back in action on Thursday night at 7:15 pm when they host East Buchanan.

