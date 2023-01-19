Lady Hornets BBall Uses Stingy Defense To Beat East Buchanan 56-30

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down East Buchanan 56-30 on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets used an 11-0 third quarter and a 24-8 second half to take over the game in the second half.

Chillicothe went into the halftime break with a 32-22 lead in a game that felt like it had the makings to be close into the fourth quarter. But stifling defense from the Hornets allowed them to completely take over. Drury University commit Gracie Kelsey had seven points in the first quarter, but was held to just 11 total for the game.

Kayanna Cranmer led the way for Chillicothe with 18 points, Jessica Reeter put in 11, and Jolie Bonderer had 8.

The Lady Hornets extend their win-streak to five games and hand the Bulldogs their first loss in 8 games. Chillicothe is back in action on Monday at 5:30 pm against Cameron in game one of the Cameron Shootout.

