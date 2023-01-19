Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday.

2:35 am, Report of subject damaging cigarette receptacle in the 1000 block of Graves Street……Officers unable to locate the suspect…..No report requested…..

10:20 am, Officers responded to the 500 block of Bus Hwy 36 for a report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle.

2:08 pm, Officers received a call reporting having struck a Yield sign at US 36 and Mitchell Road. MoDOT was notified.

4:15 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 500 block of Walnut Street. The operator was given a warning for failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

08:40 PM Officers responded to the 400 block of Wise Street for a disturbance. Officers began a report of property damage. A suspect has been identified.

