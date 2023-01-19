Chillicothe Arts Council – Country Music Opry

A Country Music Opry – presented by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will have its first performance this Saturday. Arts Council Director Mary Lou Vandeventer says this will include several local and area musicians. Vandeventer says this event gained ground with a musician that moved to Chillicothe recently.

Vandeventer says she has brought together several musical and vocal talents.

The first performance is Saturday from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the LICOVA Veterans building. Tickets are $10 each.

Additional dates include February 18th, March 4th and April 15th. To purchase advance tickets, call the Arts Council office at 660-646-1173.

Share this: Tweet



