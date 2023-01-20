Teen Throwback Thursday Program

The Teen Department of the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library invites teens, ages 12-18, to the Throwback Thursday Program series starting on Thursday, January 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you miss being a kid sometimes and need a break from the stress of school, the library is offering a throwback to when you were younger. you are invited to come play with Legos and blocks.

You are never too old to have fun! The program will be held in the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library Teen Room. Snacks will be provided. The Library staff says there will be more Throwback programs during the 2023 year.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Teen Department, contact Candy Warren at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563 or email at candy@livingstoncountylibrary.org.

