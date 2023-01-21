CHS Boys Basketball Leaves Camdenton With Hard-Fought 62-57 Win

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team traveled down south to face off with the Camdenton Lakers on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets and Lakers were throwing punch after punch, and Chillicothe was able to come out of the game victorious 62-57.

There were 11 lead changes in the first quarter and Camdenton led 18-16 after the opening frame. But Chillicothe grabbed the lead in the middle of the second quarter and never gave it back. The Lakers made a push to cut it to a three-point lead with under two minutes left, but the Hornets were able to stave off the comeback for their seventh win in eight games.

Griff Bonderer hit a three-pointer late in the first quarter that etched him into the Chillicothe history books once again. He joins the 1,000 point club for his illustrious Hornets basketball career.

Bonderer led the way for Chilli with 20 points, James Mathew added 13, and Alijah Hibner added all seven of his points off the bench in a huge spurt late in the second quarter.

The Hornets improve to 10-4 on the season and are back in action on Monday night at 6:45 pm when they take on Smithville in game one of the Cameron Shootout.

