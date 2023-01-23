Friday Police Report For Chillicothe

Just over 100 calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:

1:58 am, Officers transported an individual to a mental health facility for evaluation.

11:45 am, Officers responded to the 700 block of Cowgill St. for a male attacking a motorcycle with a knife, eventually leading to the motorcycle catching fire… Officers responded and were advised a 58-year-old man lived next door to the victim. Officers surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the home. The suspect opened the door aggressively and was wielding a large knife. He dropped the knife but continued ignoring the Officers’ commands. Officers deployed a Taser, incapacitating the suspect, and took him into custody without further incident. He was cleared medically and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

11:21 pm, Officers at the PD took a report of a bicyclist who sideswiped his truck while driving on the street.

