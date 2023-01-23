Trenton Retail Alcohol Compliance

A check of retail businesses selling alcohol was conducted by the Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. The Check was conducted this past Friday and the Police Department reports three local businesses sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage person.

Police Chief Rex Ross says at this time, charges are pending and no further information can be released.

The Task Force provides the underage person, funds to purchase, and pays for all Police Officer overtime to work the investigations. The underage person attempted to buy alcoholic beverages from approximately eleven retail establishments and bars in Trenton.

