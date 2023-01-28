Lady Hornets Outlast Smithville 45-43 To Go 3-0 In Cameron Shootout

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Smithville 45-43 in a crazy game on Saturday afternoon in the Cameron Shootout. The Lady Hornets went into the fourth quarter leading 27-15, but the Lady Warriors picked up the intensity on defense, sped up the game, and won the fourth quarter 28-18 to cut a 13-point lead down to two in the final seconds. Chillicothe was able to fend off the finality of the comeback in the end to hold on for their eighth victory in a row.

Jessica Reeter led the Hornets with 18 points and 11 in the fourth quarter. Jolie Bonderer had 13 points including the game-sealing free-throw to put her team up 45-41 with 13 seconds left. Smithville was able to score to cut it to two with less than five seconds left and no timeouts left, so Chillicothe could just let the clock run out for the two-point win.

The Lady Hornets have won 11 of their last 12 games and improve to 15-3 on the season. They have a huge game up next on Friday at 6 pm when they look to avenge their early-season loss to Benton at home.