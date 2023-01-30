Donna Sego 79, of Chillicothe passed away on January 27, 2023 at Liberty Hospital surrounded by her family.

Donna was born on June 27, 1943 to Mother Mary Howe. Donna Attended school at Chillicothe High School and Married Loyd Sego on August 12, 2005 at Eureka Spring Arkansas. She was also a member of the Church Of God.

Donna’s Hobbies are Music; Singing; Flowers; Gardening; and most of all spending time with her family.

Donna is survived by her Husband Loyd Sego; Children Terry R. Jones (Topeka); Sandra L. Houston (Fieldon) of Liberty, MO; Kimberly A. Jones and friend Jo of Holts Summit, MO; David J. Sego of Florida; Brian Sego of St. Joseph, MO; Amanda Sego of Cameron, MO. Grandchildren Cassie Murray (Dillon); Jennifer Proctor (Clark); Robert D. Barlow; Rachel A. Anderson; Taylor Haas; Devin Houston; Allison Dredge; Brittany Seitz; Thorin Green; Eil Green. DJ; Ava; Kaitlyn; Sawyer. Great Grandchildren Reilly Proctor; Weldon Proctor; Merritt Proctor; Jonah Anderson; Wyatt Anderson; Lincoln Hass; Olivia Hass; Isabella; Everlyee; Nova Lynn. Brothers and Sisters Charles Lane; Carylon Roberts; Bonnie Vandusseldorp (Butch); Ronnie Lane (Deanne); Nora Rico (Billy);Cleo Lane (Friend Steve).

Donna Is preceded in death by her Mother Mary Howe. Brothers and Sisters Joseph V. Hobbs; Mark A. Norman; Bob Graham; Jimmy Lane; Dee Lane.

Memorials in honor of Donna go to Forrest O’Triplett Animal Shelter and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 North Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

There will be a visitation held at 11:00 to 1:00 with a funeral service at 1:00pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023 at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Chillicothe, Missouri.

