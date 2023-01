Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released.

At about 2:15 am in Adair County, Troopers arrested 26-year-old Darin S Bradley of Hamilton for alleged DWI and speeding. He was processed and released.