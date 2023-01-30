Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Weekend report for the Chillicothe Police Department shows fairly light activity.

Saturday:

Officers responded to reports of careless driving, an unsecured home, abandon vehicles, theft from a vehicle, and attempted paper service.

A traffic stop Saturday evening resulted in seizing of a controlled substance and a warning issued for expired registration.

Officers responded to a 911 call requesting an escort home, as someone was “out to get” the caller. Officers determined the person was in a state of drug-induced psychosis, locking themselves inside a vehicle and refusing to exit. The man fled the area. He was identified and charges are pending.

Sunday:

Calls include a vehicle check, noise complaints, and property damage.

Officers began an investigation of child abuse alleged to have occurred Saturday. The child was brought to the police department after the abuse was reported to a friend’s mother.