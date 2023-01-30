CHS Boys Wrestling Results At Odessa Bulldog Invitational

The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team competed in the Odessa Bulldog Invitational on Saturday.

Results:

138 Bryce Dominique (24-12) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points. Round 1 – Lane Patterson (Kirksville) 42-3 won by fall over Bryce Dominique (Chillicothe) 24-12 (Fall 2:22)

Round 2 – Bryce Dominique (Chillicothe) 24-12 won by fall over Kale Tryon (Holden) 15-13 (Fall 2:54)

Round 3 – Jackson Snider (Logan-Rogersville) 32-8 won by major decision over Bryce Dominique (Chillicothe) 24-12 (MD 13-3)

Round 4 – Gable Gross (Odessa) 36-7 won by fall over Bryce Dominique (Chillicothe) 24-12 (Fall 1:04)

Round 5 – Gaige Carr (Excelsior Springs) 23-17 won by decision over Bryce Dominique (Chillicothe) 24-12 (Dec 7-6)

157 Cayden Larson (37-8) placed 4th and scored 0.0 team points. Round 1 – Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 37-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 – Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 37-8 won by fall over Ethan Kimmel (Odessa) 16-9 (Fall 0:48)

Round 4 – Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 37-8 won by major decision over Cole Griffin (Marceline) 8-4 (MD 13-0)

Round 5 – Beau Thompson (Logan-Rogersville) 32-6 won by fall over Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 37-8 (Fall 4:43)

3rd Place Match – Hunter Scoma (Excelsior Springs) 34-7 won by decision over Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 37-8 (Dec 7-3)

165 Dawson Sutton (21-12) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points. Round 1 – Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-12 won by fall over Elliot Sandefur (Kirksville) 13-23 (Fall 0:55)

Round 2 – Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-12 won by fall over Anthony Circo (Excelsior Springs) 13-20 (Fall 1:22)

Round 3 – Blake Gillespie (Odessa) 28-14 won by decision over Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-12 (Dec 1-0)

Round 4 – Gunner Evans (Marceline) 30-14 won by fall over Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-12 (Fall 2:43)

Round 5 – Griffin Swearengin (Logan-Rogersville) 30-11 won by fall over Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-12 (Fall 1:50)

175 Brody Carins (39-8) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points. Round 1 – Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 39-8 won by tech fall over Nate Eddelmen (Odessa JV) 16-17 (TF-1.5 2:30 (16-0))

Round 2 – Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 39-8 won by fall over Keziah Queen (Logan-Rogersville JV) 3-4 (Fall 2:43)

Round 4 – Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 39-8 won by fall over Owen Andreasen (Excelsior Springs) 7-11 (Fall 1:42)

Round 5 – Ryder Gooch (Marceline) 34-6 won by fall over Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 39-8 (Fall 1:07)

3rd Place Match – Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 39-8 won by fall over Calvin Jones (Logan-Rogersville) 17-23 (Fall 1:07)

190 Brock Miller (33-1) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points. Round 1 – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 33-1 won by fall over Aiden McDaniel (Southern Boone) 24-20 (Fall 1:00)

Round 2 – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 33-1 won by fall over Kolbey Ballowe (Logan-Rogersville) 20-12 (Fall 0:58)

Round 3 – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 33-1 won by fall over Scout Gooch (Marceline) 25-14 (Fall 0:37)

Championship Bracket – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 33-1 won by fall over Ninove Omehele (Kirksville) 30-15 (Fall 4:37)

1st Place Match – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 33-1 won by decision over Kolbey Ballowe (Logan-Rogersville) 20-12 (Dec 3-0)

215 Martin Moore (15-19) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points. Round 1 – Lane Crowley (Excelsior Springs) 18-20 won by decision over Martin Moore (Chillicothe) 15-19 (Dec 10-7)

Round 2 – Davin Agee (Logan-Rogersville) 23-8 won by fall over Martin Moore (Chillicothe) 15-19 (Fall 3:02)

Round 3 – Bo Leatherman (Odessa) 35-10 won by fall over Martin Moore (Chillicothe) 15-19 (Fall 2:58)

Round 4 – Martin Moore (Chillicothe) 15-19 won in tie breaker – 1 over Isaiah Williams (Warrensburg) 11-33 (TB-1 5-3)

Round 5 – Jase Kinnaman (Holden) 12-11 won by decision over Martin Moore (Chillicothe) 15-19 (Dec 9-5)

285 Bo Smith (42-3) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points. Round 1 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 42-3 won by fall over Cody Drury (Kirksville) 19-26 (Fall 1:00)

Round 2 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 42-3 won by fall over Justin Wright (Excelsior Springs) 17-16 (Fall 4:55)

Round 4 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 42-3 won by fall over Salatielu McMoore-Laumoli (Warrensburg JV) 1-6 (Fall 1:32)

Round 5 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 42-3 won by fall over Lucas Parris (Logan-Rogersville) 15-17 (Fall 0:49)

1st Place Match – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 42-3 won by fall over Aiden Agcopra (Odessa) 29-13 (Fall 1:05)