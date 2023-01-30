Free Cholesterol Screening

In an effort to raise awareness of Heart Health in February, the Livingston County Health Center is providing free cholesterol testing by appointment only. Spokesperson Ann Burchette says the testing will be Tuesday mornings in February.

Burchett says maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is a great way to keep your heart healthy. It can lower your chances of getting heart disease or having a stroke. All adults age 20 or older should have their cholesterol (and other traditional risk factors) checked every four to six years.

Fasting is recommended before the testing to provide the most accurate results.

Those interested should call 660-646-5506 to schedule an appointment.