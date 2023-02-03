Lady Hornets Fall In MEC Battle With Benton 56-43

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team got knocked off by Benton on Friday night 56-43. Benton improves to 4-0 in the MEC, while Chillicothe falls to 1-2 in the conference.

Benton went on a 13-0 run early in the second quarter to take a 20-11 lead. Then the Cardinals used their lockdown defense to make it tough on the Chillicothe offense all night long. Benton took a 26-16 lead into the halftime break and it was too big of a deficit to come back from for the Lady Hornets.

Andrea Simmons led the way for Benton with 14 points, and Kelsey Johnson and Peyton Anderson each added 12. Kayanna Cranmer led Chillicothe with 15 points and Lyla Beetsma notched 10.

The Lady Hornets fall to 15-4 on the season and are back in action on Wednesday at 6 pm when they host Macon in a rescheduled game from December.