NARCAN, is available for those directly or indirectly dealing with opioid misuse. Ann Burchette from the Livingston County Health Center says NARCAN is meant to prevent or immediately treat an overdose. The Health Center now has NARCAN kits available at no charge.

Burchette says there are no forms or questions for those requesting the kit.

The Livingston County Health Center is open Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to Noon and 1:00 to 4:30 pm.