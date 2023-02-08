Minor Injuries In Car vs Semi Crash

A Trenton resident had minor injuries in a car versus semi crash Tuesday evening in Grundy County. State Troopers report 27 year old Darwin Vanderlindin of Trenton had minor injuries and was treated on the scene of the crash, on US 65, a half mile north of Farmersville. The report states the southbound semi driven by Logan T Brown of Lineville, IA was passing another vehicle near a hill crest. As the driver crested the hill, he swerved to avoid Vanderlindin, who was northbound, and the trailer struck the Vanderlindin vehicle. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

