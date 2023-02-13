fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

MEC Girls Wrestling Results

MEC Team Results                                             MEC Girls COY – Phillip Limb – Cameron HS

1 Cameron                143.0

2 Benton                  61.5

3 Lafayette               60.0

4 Chillicothe             58.0

5 Savannah               20.0

6 Maryville               0.0

 

100

1st Place – Jade Brundige of Savannah

2nd Place – Veronica Bailey of Cameron

 

105

1st Place – Brooklynn Stevens of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

2nd Place – Zyra Fife of Cameron

 

110

1st Place – Skye Mallen of Cameron

2nd Place – Jaidynn Swope of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

 

115

1st Place – Taryn Hearn of Cameron

 

120

1st Place – Yoo Lee of Chillicothe

2nd Place – Jenna Gray of Cameron

3rd Place – Mylee Pfleiderer of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

 

130

1st Place – Belleza Mendoza of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

2nd Place – Delaney Jobe of Cameron

 

135

1st Place – Tori Stoner of Chillicothe

 

140

1st Place – Tatum Levendahl of Benton

2nd Place – Payton Allen of Cameron

 

145

1st Place – Isabel Foster of Benton

2nd Place – Abagail Burnett of Cameron

3rd Place – Mati Womeldorff of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

 

155

1st Place – Justice Brewer of Cameron

2nd Place – Abby Swink of Maryville

 

170

1st Place – Olivia Jensen of Cameron

2nd Place – Jaycee Ziolkowski of Benton

 

190

1st Place – Joslynne Gromowski of Benton

2nd Place – Keonnia Morgan of Chillicothe

3rd Place – Tamara Smith of Cameron

 

235

1st Place – Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: