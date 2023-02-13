MEC Girls Wrestling Results

MEC Team Results MEC Girls COY – Phillip Limb – Cameron HS
1 Cameron 143.0
2 Benton 61.5
3 Lafayette 60.0
4 Chillicothe 58.0
5 Savannah 20.0
6 Maryville 0.0
100
1st Place – Jade Brundige of Savannah
2nd Place – Veronica Bailey of Cameron
105
1st Place – Brooklynn Stevens of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
2nd Place – Zyra Fife of Cameron
110
1st Place – Skye Mallen of Cameron
2nd Place – Jaidynn Swope of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
115
1st Place – Taryn Hearn of Cameron
120
1st Place – Yoo Lee of Chillicothe
2nd Place – Jenna Gray of Cameron
3rd Place – Mylee Pfleiderer of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
130
1st Place – Belleza Mendoza of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
2nd Place – Delaney Jobe of Cameron
135
1st Place – Tori Stoner of Chillicothe
140
1st Place – Tatum Levendahl of Benton
2nd Place – Payton Allen of Cameron
145
1st Place – Isabel Foster of Benton
2nd Place – Abagail Burnett of Cameron
3rd Place – Mati Womeldorff of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
155
1st Place – Justice Brewer of Cameron
2nd Place – Abby Swink of Maryville
170
1st Place – Olivia Jensen of Cameron
2nd Place – Jaycee Ziolkowski of Benton
190
1st Place – Joslynne Gromowski of Benton
2nd Place – Keonnia Morgan of Chillicothe
3rd Place – Tamara Smith of Cameron
235
1st Place – Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron