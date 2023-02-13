MEC Boys Wrestling Results

Boys Team Results MEC Boys COY – Chad Smith – Chillicothe HS
1 Cameron 337.0
2 St. Pius X 332.0
3 Savannah 233.0
4 Chillicothe 207.5
5 Maryville 204.0
6 Benton 174.5
7 Lafayette 151.5
106
1st Place – Dylan Pratt of Cameron
2nd Place – Andrew Garcia of St. Pius X (Kansas City
3rd Place – Kemper Gehring of Benton
113
1st Place – Carter Shipers of Chillicothe
2nd Place – Will Erickson of Cameron
3rd Place – Cash Dew of Maryville
120
1st Place – Caleb Husch of Cameron
2nd Place – Dillan Chisam of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
3rd Place – Creighton Cook of Savannah
126
1st Place – Gage Schottel of Savannah
2nd Place – Tanner Turner of Maryville
3rd Place – River Meadows of Cameron
132
1st Place – Noah Gonzalez of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
2nd Place – William Brewer of Cameron
3rd Place – Tucker Turner of Maryville
138
1st Place – Marco Dalakishvili of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
2nd Place – Jakob Gray of Cameron
3rd Place – Grayson Hess of Maryville
144
1st Place – Chase Short of Cameron
2nd Place – Ethan Nash of Benton
3rd Place – Lincoln LaFave of Savannah
150
1st Place – Bishop Rush of Benton
2nd Place – Gage Jones of Cameron
3rd Place – Ethan Hunter of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
157
1st Place – Kenton Gates of Cameron
2nd Place – Cayden Larson of Chillicothe
3rd Place – Braylon Ellis of Savannah
165
1st Place – Jay Greiner of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
2nd Place – Chance Phillips of Savannah
3rd Place – Kavan Slater of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
175
1st Place – Jackson Rotterman of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
2nd Place – Jackson Perkins of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
3rd Place – Brody Carins of Chillicothe
190
1st Place – Cooper Burnsides of Savannah
2nd Place – Brock Miller of Chillicothe
3rd Place – Ty Ward of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
215
1st Place – Rylan Kuhn of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
2nd Place – Paul Viena of Cameron
3rd Place – Jason Blue of Benton
285
1st Place – Bo Smith of Chillicothe
2nd Place – Kort Watkins of Maryville
3rd Place – Kevin Machado of Benton