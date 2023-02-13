fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

MEC Boys Wrestling Results

Boys Team Results                                                            MEC Boys COY – Chad Smith – Chillicothe HS

1 Cameron                           337.0

2 St. Pius X                           332.0

3 Savannah                          233.0

4 Chillicothe                        207.5

5 Maryville                            204.0

6 Benton                               174.5

7 Lafayette                           151.5

 

106

1st Place – Dylan Pratt of Cameron

2nd Place – Andrew Garcia of St. Pius X (Kansas City

3rd Place – Kemper Gehring of Benton

 

113

1st Place – Carter Shipers of Chillicothe

2nd Place – Will Erickson of Cameron

3rd Place – Cash Dew of Maryville

 

120

1st Place – Caleb Husch of Cameron

2nd Place – Dillan Chisam of St. Pius X (Kansas City)

3rd Place – Creighton Cook of Savannah

 

126

1st Place – Gage Schottel of Savannah

2nd Place – Tanner Turner of Maryville

3rd Place – River Meadows of Cameron

 

132

1st Place – Noah Gonzalez of St. Pius X (Kansas City)

2nd Place – William Brewer of Cameron

3rd Place – Tucker Turner of Maryville

 

138

1st Place – Marco Dalakishvili of St. Pius X (Kansas City)

2nd Place – Jakob Gray of Cameron

3rd Place – Grayson Hess of Maryville

 

144

1st Place – Chase Short of Cameron

2nd Place – Ethan Nash of Benton

3rd Place – Lincoln LaFave of Savannah

 

150

1st Place – Bishop Rush of Benton

2nd Place – Gage Jones of Cameron

3rd Place – Ethan Hunter of St. Pius X (Kansas City)

 

157

1st Place – Kenton Gates of Cameron

2nd Place – Cayden Larson of Chillicothe

3rd Place – Braylon Ellis of Savannah

 

165

1st Place – Jay Greiner of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

2nd Place – Chance Phillips of Savannah

3rd Place – Kavan Slater of St. Pius X (Kansas City)

 

175

1st Place – Jackson Rotterman of St. Pius X (Kansas City)

2nd Place – Jackson Perkins of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

3rd Place – Brody Carins of Chillicothe

 

190

1st Place – Cooper Burnsides of Savannah

2nd Place – Brock Miller of Chillicothe

3rd Place – Ty Ward of St. Pius X (Kansas City)

 

215

1st Place – Rylan Kuhn of St. Pius X (Kansas City)

2nd Place – Paul Viena of Cameron

3rd Place – Jason Blue of Benton

 

285

1st Place – Bo Smith of Chillicothe

2nd Place – Kort Watkins of Maryville

3rd Place – Kevin Machado of Benton

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: