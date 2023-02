A report of a truck fire near US 36 and Mitchell Road summoned Chillicothe firefighters Saturday afternoon. The call came in at about 1:30 pm and the fire crew arrived in three minutes to find the front right wheel burning. The fire was put out. Heavy smoke damage was reported in the engine compartment and in the cab. There was no damage to the cargo area or a car that was towed. 200 gallons of water was used to put out the fire. They were on the scene for less than 30 minutes.

