Weekend Police Report

The weekend report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes numerous calls for service. Some of the calls include well being checks, checking of parks, and assisting residents.

Saturday

12:18 PM Officers took a report of a stolen gun in the 10 block of 10th Street. Investigation continues.

01:01 PM Officers arrested a suspect for passing fraudulent money at a business in the 300 block of Washington.

02:03 PM Officers responded to a vehicle fire on US 36 near Mitchell Road.

Sunday

05:42 AM Officers responded to the 1700 block of Maple for reports of a female yelling for help. Officers located the individual who claimed to have taken methamphetamine for the first time and was having an adverse reaction. EMS was called and transported the suspect for treatment. No contraband was located in plain sight and no charges are pending.