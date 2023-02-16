Grundy County Route W Bridge Projects Start February 27th

Two bridge replacement projects in Grundy County will begin later this month. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the bridges on Route W will close beginning February 27th. The bridges to be replaced include the Wolf Creek Bridge, located between Route WW and Route 6, and the Hickory Creek Bridge, located between Route WW and Route F.

Crews plan to close Route W at the Wolf Creek Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. The bridge will remain closed through the Fourth of July holiday. The contractor will then close the Hickory Creek Bridge the morning of Monday, July 10. The contractor is scheduled to have all work completed and Route W reopened in early November.

During the closures, a signed detour will direct motorists around the work.

MoDOT says additional projects on Route W include the Gees Creek Bridge replacement that will be complete in April and safety improvements on Grundy County Route 6 at Route W, which includes the addition of a turn lane on Route 6.