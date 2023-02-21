Hornets Take Down Dragons 61-39 To Improve to 13-11

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team knocked off Cameron on Tuesday night 61-39. The Hornets improve to 13-11 on the season and 3-3 in the MEC with the win.

Cameron kept the game close heading into the fourth quarter where the Hornets held onto a 44-34 lead heading into the final frame. Chillicothe pulled away in the fourth nicely, winning the quarter 17-5 en route to its 13th win of the season.

The Hornets had five different players score 8+ points and three in double figures. Griff Bonderer and Jackson Trout each scored 14 and James Mathew tallied 10.

CHS is back in action on Thursday night at 6:30 pm at Maryville for the final regular season game of the year.