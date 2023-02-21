Lady Hornets Take Down Cameron 59-26, Improve To 21-4

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Cameron 59-26 on Tuesday night to improve to 21-4 on the season and 4-2 in MEC play.

The Lady Hornets got out to a 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Cameron came storming back to cut the lead down to six late in the first half. Chillicothe closed the first half on a 5-0 run capped off by a Kayanna Cranmer three-pointer on the buzzer to take a 28-17 lead into halftime. Then the Lady Hornets turned it up a notch in the second half, winning the final 16 minutes 31-9.

Chillicothe was led by 15 points from Kayanna Cranmer and Jolie Bonderer added 14. The Lady Hornets take on Maryville on Thursday night at 5 pm in their final regular season game of the year.