CHS 57th Annual Celebrity Band Concert

The 57th annual Celebrity Band Concert for the Chillicothe High School will feature Saxophonist Dr Leo C Saguiguit, the professor and woodwind coordinator for the University of Missouri School of Music in Columbia. Chillicothe High School Band Instructor Sarah Cavanah is excited to have Dr Saguiguit work with the bands.

The will be Monday at 7:00 pm a the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 and tickets are available at the door for just $3.00. Cavanah says this is the only concert the band charges admission for and that is to help cover the cost of their guest.