Lady Hornets Close Out Regular Season With 22nd Win

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team knocked off Maryville on Thursday night 53-38 to finish the regular season with a 22-4 record. The Lady Hornets finish 5-2 in the Midland Empire Conference with the victory.

Maryville had Chillicothe’s lead down to single digits in the 3rd quarter, but the Lady Hornets went on a run to close out the quarter and did an outstanding job of icing the game in the final frame with a string of long offensive possessions.

Jolie Bonderer led Chillicothe in scoring with 17 points, Jessica Reeter added 13, and Kayanna Cranmer and Liz Oliver each tallied 10.

The Lady Hornets will begin postseason play on Thursday March 2nd at 7:15 pm when they play the winner of Maryville and Cameron in round two of the District Tournament.