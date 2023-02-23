Hornets Bball Falls To Maryville In Regular Season Finale

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team fell to Maryville in its regular season finale on Thursday night 70-49. The Hornets were within nine points heading into the final quarter, and the final score does not dictate the story of the game.

Both teams were trading three pointers in the first half where there were 10 three pointers between the two teams. Maryville got up by 13 at halftime, but Chillicothe kept hanging around and keeping the game within the eight to twelve point range.

A run from the Spoofhounds in the mid fourth quarter put the game out reach, and fouls and a few buckets down the stretch pushed the final deficit to 21 points.

Griff Bonderer led CHS in scoring with 14 points and Landon Winder added 10. The Hornets begin postseason play on Monday night when they host Cameron in round one of the District Tournament at 6 pm.